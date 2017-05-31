Foods you should eat to fuel your work out

(WFLA) — Today is National Senior Health and Wellness Day and sometimes how to work out and exercise can be quite confusing.
Should we eat before a workout? How do we refuel after a workout? And how do we make sure we’re getting enough or not too much after a workout?
Registered dietitian nutritionist Abigail Dougherty recommends never going to workout on a completely empty stomach, but instead fuel up for your workout with a snack comprised of carbohydrates and protein.
Some example snacks include a handful of grapes (carbohydrates) and a hard boiled egg (protein), a half of a banana and a handful of almonds or a whole food snack bar like a LaraBar.
For instance, if you’re going to the gym after work or during your lunch break, you should eat within 30 minutes to an hour afterward to properly rebuild and replenish your muscles.
Find out more nutrition tips with Abigail Dougherty on Wednesday’s at 4 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.
