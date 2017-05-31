Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Friday, a three-day sales tax holiday will make items related to disaster preparedness exempt from sales tax.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. During that three-day period, Floridians can buy disaster preparedness items without the sales tax.

Items include reusable ice packs, flashlights, lanterns, candles, batteries, coolers, tarps, bungee cords, radios and portable generators. A full list of qualifying items can be found here.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to rentals or repairs to qualifying items. It also does not apply to sales made in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

Florida’s Department of Revenue has more information listed on its website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES