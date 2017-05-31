Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday

By Published:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Friday, a three-day sales tax holiday will make items related to disaster preparedness exempt from sales tax.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. During that three-day period, Floridians can buy disaster preparedness items without the sales tax.

Items include reusable ice packs, flashlights, lanterns, candles, batteries, coolers, tarps, bungee cords, radios and portable generators. A full list of qualifying items can be found here.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to rentals or repairs to qualifying items. It also does not apply to sales made in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

Florida’s Department of Revenue has more information listed on its website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s