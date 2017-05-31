VIDEO: Kids playing with fire destroy Lakeland home, investigators say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An overnight fire in Lakeland caused a home to collapse, and firefighters believe it was caused by kids playing with fire.

The Lakeland Fire Department was called to a single-story home on Sycamore Street late Tuesday night and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Crews say several trailers and large trees nearby caught fire due to winds in the area. Another home also had to be evacuated by firefighters.

Investigators say the fire was started accidentally by children playing with open flames near the home.

The house eventually collapsed due to the damage.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping two adults and four children who were displaced by the fire.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES