FHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Ulmerton Rd.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol officers are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the unknown vehicle was headed west on Ulmerton Road around 5:30 a.m. and hit a 62-year-old bicyclist riding in the bike lane near 58th Street North. The driver then left the scene.

The biker was then hit by an SUV headed west on Ulmerton, according to FHP.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this point.

FHP is asking anyone with information to call them at *347 or (813) 631-4020.

