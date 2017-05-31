FAA says United flew unsafe plane 23 times before inspection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a $435,000 penalty against United Airlines, saying the carrier failed to inspect a repair job before putting a plane back into service.
The FAA said Tuesday that United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on a Boeing 787 in 2014, and the plane was used on 23 flights before the required inspection was performed. The FAA said United used the plane on two flights after being told the inspection had been skipped.
Airlines can appeal proposed penalties. A spokesman for Chicago-based United says the airline took action after identifying the issue and is working with the FAA to review the matter.
