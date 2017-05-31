Disney employee accused of impersonating FBI agent in Orlando

Brett Michael Smith, Orange County Jail booking photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Walt Disney World employee is accused of impersonating an FBI agent while stopping a woman on a Florida road.

Orlando television station WKMG reports an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded when he saw 26-year-old Brett Michael Smith pull over the woman near SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park on Saturday.

The woman didn’t initially stop after hitting an orange traffic cone when she realized the Aquatica parking lot was full.

An arrest report says Smith walked up to her car at a red light and flashed his badge, saying he “worked for the FBI.”

The deputy, who was nearby, turned on his lights and parked his cruiser.

The report says at first he thought the badge was real.

Authorities say Smith bought the badge for Halloween. A lawyer wasn’t listed for Smith.

