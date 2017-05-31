Detectives search for men who exposed themselves in Pasco Co.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men accused of lewd and lascivious behavior in three unrelated cases that occurred on May 27.

Two teenagers told detectives they were at the Anclote River Park in Holiday, on the way to the beach when they were followed by an unidentified white male. According to the teens, the man would hide behind trees to get their attention, and once they made eye contact, he started masturbating. When he was eventually confronted, detectives say he ran towards the park entrance.

Visitors at the park say this man frequents the area. Beachgoers tell us they consider this park to be family-friendly and they are disturbed by these allegations.

“If you go down, there are kids everywhere! It’s awesome. Would never expect something like that. Ever.” Lori Soss who visits the park often told News Channel 8.

On the same day, a woman reported another man masturbating at the Winn Dixie on U.S. 19 in Holiday. She told detectives she was charging her phone outside of the store when a man walking a dog struck up “an uncomfortable conversation.”

“And then that’s when she turned away and tried to ignore the gentleman and she realized when she looked back he was masturbating,” says one of the detectives.

Detective say the man fled the parking lot in a dark blue or black SUV, likely a 1999-2003 model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Meanwhile, just one block away on Moog Road, another woman was riding her bicycle when she says a man in a white Audi called her over. She told detectives when she approached the man, she observed him masturbating. When she tried to leave, he grabbed her arm, according to detectives. Fortunately, detectives say she was able to pull away and call authorities. The man is described as someone in their 20s or 30s with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information about any of these cases has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

