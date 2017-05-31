Deputies: Toddler found roaming Ruskin store alone while guardian is passed out in car

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies put the cuffs on a woman they say left a toddler roaming around a Ruskin Dollar General store alone.

The 27-year-old woman was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store off SR-674. A store clerk discovered the 3-year-old inside the store unattended.

The woman was arrested for child neglect, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No names were released due to child abuse charge. The child was released to the custody of the father.

