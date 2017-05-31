Deputies: Man followed teen, exposed himself at Pasco park

Detectives say this man exposed himself at Anclote River Park..

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who followed a teenager and then started masturbating.

Investigators say it happened at 4:43 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at Anclote River Park.

The man was following a 17-year-old girl who was walking to the park’s beach with her boyfriend. The man stopped between some trees and began masturbating.

When he was confronted by a witness, the man turned around and exposed himself and then fled to the park entrance.

Investigators say the man has been seen in the park several times during the day and is described as being between the ages of 40 to 50 years old with white hair, 5’09 -6’0 tall, and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt, and blue cargo shorts with white flowers on them.

  • Age: 40 to 50 years of age
  • Height: 5’09 – 6’0
  • Weight: 200 lbs.
  • Hair Color: white
  • Last Seen Wearing: light gray t-shirt, blue cargo shorts with white flowers

Call 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office website if you can identify this man. 

