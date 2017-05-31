Beat Bloat

1 De-Bloating Tip #1: Avoid excessive amount of liquids while eating

Kimberly Snyder, C.N. is the nutritionist and multi-time New York Times and #1 Amazon best-selling author of The Beauty Detox Solution, The Beauty Detox Foods and The Beauty Detox Power and Radical Beauty, co-authored with Deepak Chopra.

A passionate wellness activist and proponent of a plant-based diet, Kimberly is a recurring nutrition and wellness expert on The Today Show, The Dr. Oz Show and Access Hollywood and has been featured on many other national shows and publications, such as Good Morning America, The New York Times, Vogue, Elle, InStyle and Vanity Fair, among many others. She was named by Vogue as one of the top “results-oriented nutritionists.”

Besides her lines of information, supplement and yoga products, Kimberly is the creator of Glow Bio, an organic smoothie, juice and cleanse company that ships nationally and the world famous Glowing Green Smoothie™. Kimberly’s popular podcast is called “Beauty Inside Out.” Kimberly partnered with the Environmental Working Group to announce the 2017 Shopper’s Guide with EWG President and Co-Founder Ken Cook, and she is featured in the new health documentary, What the Health. She is the go-to nutritionist for many of the entertainment industries’ top celebrities, including Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Channing Tatum and Reese Witherspoon, among many others.

Kimberly is also a sought-after speaker and has been a keynote speaker on the topics of health, beauty, wellness and women’s and personal empowerment for many top companies and conferences across the country. Kimberly is on the Board of Advisors for Visionary Women, a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and empowerment of women. Her popular website and blog at KimberlySnyder.com shares her philosophy, information and products to community members in over 170 countries around the world.

After graduating magna cum laude from Georgetown University, Snyder didn’t choose an ordinary path. Instead, she embarked on a three-year solo journey spanning over 50 countries. This exposed her to a wide range of health and beauty modalities, conventional and unconventional teachers and approaches from different cultures, inspiring her to pursue an extensive career in the field of nutrition and wellness. She is currently enrolled in an Ayurvedic Medicine program at the American University of Complementary Medicine under Dr. Parla Jayagopal.

A passionate practitioner of Kriya and Vinyasa yoga and meditation, yoga instructor, world adventurer, and mom, Kimberly has dedicated her life to inspiring others to discover their own light and true beauty.