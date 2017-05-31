Andrus drives in 5 as Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay Rays 9-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus tossed his bat like he knew he had just hit a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Now that the longest-tenured Texas player — never known for going deep in eight previous seasons — is just one home run shy of his career high with four months left, maybe it’s not a stretch to say he was eyeing that visiting bullpen in left-center field.

Andrus had a career-high five RBIs, Jared Hoying hit a tiebreaking single that missed being a grand slam by about a foot and the Rangers scored seven runs in their final two innings to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Tuesday night.

“I was thinking about putting a good swing on it,” Andrus said of his seventh homer.

The deep two-out drive by Andrus off Danny Farquhar, measured at 417 feet, ended a stretch of five scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen after Matt Andriese left in the second with a mild right groin strain.

Hoying’s liner off the top of the wall in right came with one out in a four-run eighth against Chase Whitley (1-1), breaking a 5-5 tie. After a sacrifice fly from Shin-Soo Choo, Andrus’ single to left scored two more.

“The things that we’ve gone through, some of the way we’ve lost some games,” manager Jeff Banister said after just the third win for Texas in 10 games since a majors-best 10-game winning streak. “They run the gamut as far as how they compete every single night.”

The Texas bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, starting with 2 2/3 by Dillon Gee in his Rangers debut and followed by Keone Kela (2-1) in the eighth and closer Matt Bush with a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

Corey Dickerson golfed a pitch after it bounced for a bloop double during a four-run third that gave the Rays a 4-2 lead. Daniel Robertson led off the inning with a homer, and Steven Souza Jr. had a two-run shot, his ninth.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier tripled in the first and homered in the fifth.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES