7 babies born in Florida with Zika-related birth defects

Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Seven babies have been born in Florida with birth defects linked to the Zika virus.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that State Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip told Orlando-area officials Tuesday that seven babies with Zika-related neurological conditions have been born in Florida since June 2016.

Philip did not say where the babies lived or whether their mothers contracted Zika in Florida or while traveling.

She said the state hired additional staff to help their families navigate their health care options.

Florida’s Department of Health has reported 43 Zika cases involving pregnant women so far this year.

About 300 pregnant women in Florida showed lab evidence of Zika last year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 64 babies have been born nationwide with defects linked to Zika .

