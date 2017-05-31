2 homes seriously damaged in Clair-Mel City fire

By Published:

CLAIR-MEL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two homes were seriously damaged in a fire in Clair-Mel City Wednesday evening.

Three sheds caught fire behind the homes and an electric line was downed as well.

It took firefighters 90 minutes to get the fires under control.

An eyewitness told News Channel 8 the fire rose up fast and quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is currently unknown.

