Witness helps Pasco County deputy take down man accused of punching officer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a witness who they said helped a deputy take down a combative man.

Officials said Ray Johnson stepped in to help when Jordan Caraballo started punching Deputy Jesse Larkin. Larkin was responding to a domestic disturbance in at a home in the 1700 block of Canoe Drive in Lutz on Monday.

Investigators said Caraballo had already thrown a glass object at a family member before Larkin arrived. Johnson said the noise got his attention and he saw Caraballo throw a mirror into the garage of a home. He called 911 for help.

Body cam video shows Deputy Larkin approaching Caraballo who was standing outside the home at the front door. In the video, Larkin can be heard telling Caraballo to put his hands on the wall. Caraballo replied with an expletive and became physically combative when the deputy reached to restrain him.

Officials said Caraballo wrapped his arms around Deputy Larkin and punched him in the abdomen while resisting arrest. Johnson, who lives in the area, said that’s when he jumped in to help the deputy get Caraballo on the ground.

Johnson said he did it to put an end to the confrontation as quickly as possible. Johnson said he’s a licensed security trainer and said the deputy was capable of doing it alone, but it would’ve taken much longer without any help. Johnson said too much time could’ve led to a bad outcome.

“We are grateful for our community support and that you all have our backs when we need you!” said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Officials said no one was injured.

Carabello is facing four felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

