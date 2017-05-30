Witness helps Pasco County deputy take down man accused of punching officer

By Published:
Jordan Caraballo, Pasco County Jail booking photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a witness who they said helped a deputy take down a combative man.

Officials said Ray Johnson stepped in to help when Jordan Caraballo started punching Deputy Jesse Larkin.  Larkin was responding to a domestic disturbance in at a home in the 1700 block of Canoe Drive in Lutz on Monday.

Investigators said Caraballo had already thrown a glass object at a family member before Larkin arrived. Johnson said the noise got his attention and he saw Caraballo throw a mirror into the garage of a home. He called 911 for help.

Body cam video shows Deputy Larkin approaching Caraballo who was standing outside the home at the front door. In the video, Larkin can be heard telling Caraballo to put his hands on the wall. Caraballo replied with an expletive and became physically combative when the deputy reached to restrain him.

Officials said Caraballo wrapped his arms around Deputy Larkin and punched him in the abdomen while resisting arrest. Johnson, who lives in the area, said that’s when he jumped in to help the deputy get Caraballo on the ground.

Johnson said he did it to put an end to the confrontation as quickly as possible. Johnson said he’s a licensed security trainer and said the deputy was capable of doing it alone, but it would’ve taken much longer without any help. Johnson said too much time could’ve led to a bad outcome.

“We are grateful for our community support and that you all have our backs when we need you!” said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Officials said no one was injured.

Carabello is facing four felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s