Wildfire breaks out in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service is on the scene of a wildfire in DeSoto county.

According to the FFS Myakka River District, the fire is about 250 acres. One structure is threatened by the fire.

Three units are currently on scene with one aircraft overhead. Three more units are on their way to the fire.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES