VIDEO: Abandoned prison complex destroyed by flames

JOLIET, Ill. (WFLA) — A massive fire ripped through an empty prison complex outside of Chicago Monday night, destroying the building.
Video shot by firefighters with the Joliet Fire Department shows the prison completely engulfed in the flames.
Several crews were called to respond.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The prison has been used in movies like “Blues Brothers,” and television shows like “Prison Break.”
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Palm Beach County
- VIDEO: Alligator found in bottom of Sarasota County pool
- Police: Young boy injured in accidental St. Pete shooting expected to be okay
- Parasitic infection spread by pools on the rise
- Police: Polk man used receipt to solicit teen to perform sex act
- Shark leaps into boat and lands on Australian fisherman
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices