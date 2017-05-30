VIDEO: Abandoned prison complex destroyed by flames

JOLIET, Ill. (WFLA) — A massive fire ripped through an empty prison complex outside of Chicago Monday night, destroying the building.

Video shot by firefighters with the Joliet Fire Department shows the prison completely engulfed in the flames.

Several crews were called to respond.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The prison has been used in movies like “Blues Brothers,” and television shows like “Prison Break.”

