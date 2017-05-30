Teacher who ran away with teen student to plead not guilty

By Published:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee teacher who led police on a nationwide manhunt after running away with a 15-year-old student says he will plead not guilty to federal charges.

Tad Cummins filed paperwork with a federal court in Nashville saying he will plead not guilty to charges of taking a minor across state lines for sex, and obstruction of justice. The 50-year-old teacher waived the right to make the plea in person at an arraignment scheduled for Thursday.

A federal judge ordered Cummins held until trial after an FBI agent testified that he admitted to having sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.

Cummins and the girl were found last month in a remote area of northern California following a tip to police.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s