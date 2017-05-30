Rabies alert issued in area of Hillsborough County

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Two raccoons recently tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County, prompting a rabies alert.

The Florida Department of Health issued the alert for an area near Shady Pines Drive in Lutz.

These are the boundaries of the alert:

North Boundary: Lake Brant

Lake Brant East Boundary: Highway 41

Highway 41 South Boundary: Lake Magdalene Boulevard

Lake Magdalene Boulevard West Boundary: Lake Charles Circle, Millan De Avila, Indian Mound Road

The department of health is warning all residents in that area, and throughout the county, that rabies is present in local wild animals and that pets can be at risk if they aren’t vaccinated.

Rabies is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. Human exposure can only be treated by rabies-specific immunization.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, you should take it to the vet immediately.

To avoid being bitten by a rabies-infected animal, don’t handle, feed or attract wild animals to your home, and never adopt wild animals or bring them inside.

