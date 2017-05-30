Rabies alert issued in area of Hillsborough County

By Published:
File Photo: Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans.

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Two raccoons recently tested positive for rabies in Hillsborough County, prompting a rabies alert.

The Florida Department of Health issued the alert for an area near Shady Pines Drive in Lutz.

These are the boundaries of the alert:

  • North Boundary: Lake Brant
  • East Boundary: Highway 41
  • South Boundary: Lake Magdalene Boulevard
  • West Boundary: Lake Charles Circle, Millan De Avila, Indian Mound Road

The department of health is warning all residents in that area, and throughout the county, that rabies is present in local wild animals and that pets can be at risk if they aren’t vaccinated.

Rabies is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. Human exposure can only be treated by rabies-specific immunization.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, you should take it to the vet immediately.

To avoid being bitten by a rabies-infected animal, don’t handle, feed or attract wild animals to your home, and never adopt wild animals or bring them inside.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s