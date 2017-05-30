Police report: Golfer Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released police report says a Jupiter police officer found golfer Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel of his car when he was charged with driving under the influence Monday morning. Woods released a written statement later saying alcohol was not involved, stating he was impacted by prescription medications.

The affidavit released by police on Tuesday shows Woods’ breath test results were .000 at the time of his arrest.

According to the paperwork, an officer found a black Mercedes stopped in the right lane of a Jupiter road around 2 a.m. The officer says Woods was sleeping in the car by himself with his seatbelt on. The car was running with brake lights on and the right blinker flashing.

The officer said Woods told him he was coming from a golf trip in Los Angeles and didn’t know where he was.

Police say Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech and appeared to be confused, but was cooperative. He did tell police he takes several prescriptions, according to the paperwork.

The golfer was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and later released.

