Motorcyclist dead after Pinellas Park crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police officers in Pinellas Park are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead overnight.

Investigators say the motorcycle went off the road on 110th Avenue North just after midnight and possibly hit a parked car.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of 110th Avenue are closed between 56th Lane and 58th Street while police try to figure out what caused the crash. They say the investigation is expected to last several hours.

