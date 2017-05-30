Malcolm Glazer, Jon Gruden to be inducted into Bucs’ Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Malcolm Glazer, the late owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden will be inducted into the football team’s Ring of Honor during the upcoming season.

Glazer will be honored at the team’s home game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 5, the Bucs announced on Tuesday.

Gruden will be inducted at the team’s game Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of our Super Bowl victory, it seemed a fitting time to acknowledge our father and Jon Gruden for the immense impact they had on our fans and the entire Tampa Bay community,” said Buccaneers Co-Chairman Ed Glazer.

RELATED: Buccaneers 2017 preseason schedule released

“Our father was passionate about transforming the Buccaneers into a model NFL franchise. His deep commitment to the Tampa Bay area is at the core of our organizational identity to this day.”

Glazer passed away on May 28, 2014 at the age of 85.

In 1995, Glazer purchased the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $192 million, which was a record back then.

In 2002, Glazer hired Jon Gruden from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and $8 million in cash. Gruden led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win 12 months later in January 2003.

Glazer left a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay community by establishing the Glazer Family Foundation and opening the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES