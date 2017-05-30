Hundreds attend vigil one week after Manchester terror attack

MANCHESTER, England (WFLA/CNN) – Hundreds gathered for a vigil in Manchester to remember those killed one week ago in a terror attack on Monday.

The vigil was held at St. Ann’s Square.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande Concert on May 22.

The Manchester City Council tweeted a photo of the vigil with the caption “Manchester remembers.”

