Humane Society of Tampa Bay offers free cat adoptions for one week

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a new pet, cat and kitten adoptions are free at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for the first week of June.

From Thursday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 7, all fees for adopting select cats and kittens will be waived. The adoptable felines will all be spayed, neutered, microchipped, screened and up to date on shots and vaccinations.

The free adoptions are happening with support from Scotties Facial Tissues by Royale. The company is helping three rescue organizations along the east coast. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of the organizations chosen to benefit from a $5,000 grant to cover adoption fees.

The goal is to make sure cats and kittens are placed in loving forever homes. This will be the fourth year of the program.

You can learn more and view adoptable cats by visiting the Humane Society’s website.

