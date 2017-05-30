Humane Society of Tampa Bay offers free cat adoptions for one week

By Published: Updated:
Maila, one of the cats available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. (Courtesy Human Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a new pet, cat and kitten adoptions are free at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for the first week of June.

From Thursday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 7, all fees for adopting select cats and kittens will be waived. The adoptable felines will all be spayed, neutered, microchipped, screened and up to date on shots and vaccinations.

The free adoptions are happening with support from Scotties Facial Tissues by Royale. The company is helping three rescue organizations along the east coast. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of the organizations chosen to benefit from a $5,000 grant to cover adoption fees.

The goal is to make sure cats and kittens are placed in loving forever homes. This will be the fourth year of the program.

You can learn more and view adoptable cats by visiting the Humane Society’s website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s