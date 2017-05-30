Hillsborough father charged with child neglect after leaving children alone for full day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived at an apartment on Fountain Mist Drive, they found a three-year-old and nine-year-old home alone.

Deputies and paramedics were called to the apartment when the nine-year-old activated a medical emergency alert bracelet.

Sheriff’s deputies say the children had been left home alone for at least 24 hours with no food and no supervision.

As deputies were talking to the children, their father Joshua Roundtree, 28, finally came home.

“He left, went to his job, stayed there for a couple of hours and went to a friend’s house over in St. Pete, spent the night and then didn’t come home until the following day,” said Debbie Carter with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Roundtree is now charged with two counts of child neglect.

Roundtree listed his job as “music teacher” at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Schools says Roundtree is a part time contract employee who helps out with the high school band.

The spokesperson said Roundtree will not be allowed to return to the school until his court case is resolved.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES