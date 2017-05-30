Great white shark spotted offshore of Port Canaveral

OVIEDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – A Florida family came within arm’s length of a great white shark and have the cellphone video to prove it.

In video provided to WESH, the Rose family proves their encounter with a 12-foot long great white shark.

“It was so big and I was like, okay, this is gonna be something to video,” Carlie Rose, the daughter of the fisherman on board, said.

According to WESH, the family was fishing a few miles offshore of Port Canaveral on Saturday when they spotted it.

Charlie Rose said most sharks he and his family see swim away, but this particular shark stuck around for a time and seemed interested.

The family said they were interested in the shark as well, as long as they were at a safe distance.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES