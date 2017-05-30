First cases of ‘dog flu’ confirmed in Florida

By Published:
AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The first cases of H3N2 canine influenza virus, aka “dog flu” have been confirmed in Florida.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, announced Tuesday the university has confirmed seven cases of the canine influenza virus. Six additional results for the virus are pending.

Symptoms include sneezing, nasal discharge and frequent coughing that can last for two weeks or more. Many dogs have a fever, decreased appetite and lethargy when they first become sick. The virus is highly contagious, but the mortality rate is low.

If dog owners suspect a case of dog flu, they should call their veterinarian prior to going to the clinic in order to decease chances of spreading the virus to other animals.

Dog owners can have their dogs vaccinated against canine influenza viruses.

Dog flu has been circulating throughout the country since 2015, but this is the first time it has been confirmed in Florida. There is no evidence that H3N2 infects people.

More information about the virus can be found online.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s