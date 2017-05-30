Burglars caught on camera in St. Petersburg neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several cars were broken into late Monday night and people in a St. Petersburg neighborhood tell us five teenagers are to blame.

They say it happened along 34th Avenue North.

“The kids should be at home. Asleep,” Kirstie Lishefski said. “Their parents should know where they are. There’s five of them with a car.”

She left her car unlocked for a few minutes, and when she returned, she realized things were missing.

“What’s really lost is security,” she said. “I’m right around the corner from an elementary school. If this is a nice neighborhood, you would think you wouldn’t have to lock the car.”

Lishefski tells News Channel 8 that St. Pete officers caught five teenagers and recovered her stolen property including make-up, a driver’s license and a social security card.

She’s unsure what else was stolen.

She believes at least two other neighbors were victims.

“It’s summer break. Why aren’t these kids out getting a job if they need money,” Lishefski said.

