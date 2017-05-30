Burglars caught on camera in St. Petersburg neighborhood

Ryan Hughes By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several cars were broken into late Monday night and people in a St. Petersburg neighborhood tell us five teenagers are to blame.

They say it happened along 34th Avenue North.

“The kids should be at home. Asleep,” Kirstie Lishefski said. “Their parents should know where they are. There’s five of them with a car.”

She left her car unlocked for a few minutes, and when she returned, she realized things were missing.

“What’s really lost is security,” she said. “I’m right around the corner from an elementary school. If this is a nice neighborhood, you would think you wouldn’t have to lock the car.”

Lishefski tells News Channel 8 that St. Pete officers caught five teenagers and recovered her stolen property including make-up, a driver’s license and a social security card.

She’s unsure what else was stolen.

She believes at least two other neighbors were victims.

“It’s summer break. Why aren’t these kids out getting a job if they need money,” Lishefski said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s