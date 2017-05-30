Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Clearwater

Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was seriously injured when a hit-and-run driver struck his bicycle Tuesday night.

Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Fredrica Avenue at 9:43 p.m.

The bicyclist was struck by a pickup that then fled the scene.

Multiple officers are searching for the truck. A description of the truck will be released soon.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area for the next several hours.

