Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was seriously injured when a hit-and-run driver struck his bicycle Tuesday night.
Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Fredrica Avenue at 9:43 p.m.
The bicyclist was struck by a pickup that then fled the scene.
Multiple officers are searching for the truck. A description of the truck will be released soon.
The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
Motorists should avoid the area for the next several hours.
