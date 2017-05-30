Bicyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was seriously injured when a hit-and-run driver struck his bicycle Tuesday night.

Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Fredrica Avenue at 9:43 p.m.

The bicyclist was struck by a pickup that then fled the scene.

Multiple officers are searching for the truck. A description of the truck will be released soon.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area for the next several hours.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES