Animal ambassadors help stress needs, perils of rare species at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Join News Channel 8 as we befriend some of Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo animal ambassadors on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon.

Animal ambassadors at the zoo participate with offsite audiences during the zoo’s outreach programs. The programs stress the needs and perils of rare and vulnerable species.

The Lowry Park Zoo outreach program is called “Zoo Animals Come to You.” The staff has knowledge of a broad range of conservation and environmental topics and are able to speak at events.

The zoo announced last June that clouded leopards “Aiya” and “Shigu” were the latest animals to begin training to become animal ambassadors.

The kitten siblings began training with harnesses and walking on a lead with the trainer at three months old.

The zoo uses positive reinforcement during animal ambassador training to encourage desired natural behaviors. Animals are rewarded with food.

Find out what who the other animal ambassadors at the zoo are tomorrow and learn more about them on the News Channel 8 Facebook page with Daisy Ruth at noon.

