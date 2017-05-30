2018 NHL All-Star Game to take place same weekend as Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa will host the 2018 National Hockey League All-Star game the same weekend as Gasparilla next year.
The most unique match-up will make for a massive weekend next January.
Both the mayor’s office and Tampa police tell News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael security is their main focus.
Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Steve Hegarty, spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, spoke with Melanie about the exciting weekend and how preparations are already underway in the video above.
Follow Melanie Michael on Facebook
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred or had licenses revoked by Florida Supreme Court
- Police report: Golfer Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel
- Fired behavioral therapist arrested for lewd molestation in Polk Co.
- VIDEO: Alligator found in bottom of Sarasota County pool
- Off-duty deputy saves 4-year-old from drowning in Panama City Beach
- Parasitic infection spread by pools on the rise