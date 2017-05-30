2 arrested after posting photos on Snapchat of baby gator drinking beer

By Published:

RIDGELAND, SC (WFLA) — Social media app “Snapchat” is known for its disappearing photos, but what you post can come back to bite you.

Two South Carolina men are now facing charges after forcing a baby gator to drink beer and inhale smoke.

Investigators say the suspects posted pictures of it on Snapchat.

Officials later started receiving calls and e-mails and they tracked down the two men in Jasper County.

Joseph Floyd junior and Zachary Brown told officials they found the gator while it was crossing the road.

They said they later released it into a nearby pond and the gator swam away.

The suspects were charged with harassing wildlife which is a maximum fine of $300.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s