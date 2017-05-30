2 arrested after posting photos on Snapchat of baby gator drinking beer

RIDGELAND, SC (WFLA) — Social media app “Snapchat” is known for its disappearing photos, but what you post can come back to bite you.

Two South Carolina men are now facing charges after forcing a baby gator to drink beer and inhale smoke.

Investigators say the suspects posted pictures of it on Snapchat.

Officials later started receiving calls and e-mails and they tracked down the two men in Jasper County.

Joseph Floyd junior and Zachary Brown told officials they found the gator while it was crossing the road.

They said they later released it into a nearby pond and the gator swam away.

The suspects were charged with harassing wildlife which is a maximum fine of $300.

