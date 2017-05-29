Zookeeper killed in incident involving a tiger at UK zoo

LONDON (AP) – Police in southeastern England say a zookeeper has been killed in an incident involving a tiger.

Cambridgeshire Police are not releasing other details about the incident Monday at Hamerton Zoo, which is 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.

The zoo was evacuated when the incident took place and an air ambulance was called.

An eyewitness says visitors were removed calmly and that there was no panic.

