Tampa PD: No major incidents at 2017 Sunset Music Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunset Music Festival returned to Tampa this weekend, just one year after two people died and dozens more were sent to hospitals.

Tampa police, fire, and even a local hospital added extra staff for the two-day electronic dance music festival, but there were no major incidents this year.

On Saturday, about 19,149 people showed up to the festival at Raymond James Stadium. Police made 10 felony arrests, 11 misdemeanor arrests and ejected 32 people. Five marijuana civil citations were also issued.

An estimated 19,873 people showed up on Sunday. Officers made 20 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests and ejected 15 people.

The majority of the felony arrests were for MDMA/Ecstasy, according to police.

