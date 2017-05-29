Tampa PD: No major incidents at 2017 Sunset Music Festival

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunset Music Festival returned to Tampa this weekend, just one year after two people died and dozens more were sent to hospitals.

Tampa police, fire, and even a local hospital added extra staff for the two-day electronic dance music festival, but there were no major incidents this year.

On Saturday, about 19,149 people showed up to the festival at Raymond James Stadium. Police made 10 felony arrests, 11 misdemeanor arrests and ejected 32 people. Five marijuana civil citations were also issued.

An estimated 19,873 people showed up on Sunday. Officers made 20 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests and ejected 15 people.

The majority of the felony arrests were for MDMA/Ecstasy, according to police.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s