Suspect shot after entering New Port Richey restaurant, battering employee

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect was injured when the man he was allegedly battering shot him during an incident in New Port Richey on Saturday.

New Port Richey police responded to the Dulcet Restaurant and Lounge at 6220 Grand Boulevard for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gun standing over another man who appeared to be shot, laying on the ground.

The investigation revealed two employees were going to work when the suspect entered the business and began battering one of the employees.

The employee was yelling for the other to call police as the suspect continued to batter him. He tried to escape, but the suspect followed.

The employee was fearful for his life and pulled a small caliber handgun from his pocket and shot the suspect.

The man was cooperative with the investigation and has a valid concealed carry permit.

The suspect was unknown to all parties involved. Nearby residents said they had never seen him before.

The suspect was arrested for burglary and battery. The suspect is in custody after being taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds, but has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has further information regarding the incident, contact Det. Corporal Williams at 727-919-4165.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES