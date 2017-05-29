Portion of Alligator Alley closed due to wildfire

(WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75, known as Alligator Alley, is shut down in both directions due to a wildfire.
The fire is in the area of mile marker 41.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 80 (SR 29). Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 23 (US 27.) The westbound entrance ramp from exit 49 remains open, however the eastbound entrance will close.
Tamiami Trail can be used as an alternate route of travel.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Ambulance hit by car rolls over in Clearwater
- Parasitic infection spread by pools on the rise
- ‘I ain’t fit to live’: Police say Mississippi gunman kills 8
- Police: Polk man used receipt to solicit teen to perform sex act
- Cops: Florida woman paid boy, 15, hundreds of dollars for sex
- Shark leaps into boat and lands on Australian fisherman
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices