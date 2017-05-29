Police: Juvenile seriously injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a young boy.

Officers were called to 17th Avenue South just after 10:30 a.m. They say the victim is a juvenile male. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The boy’s exact age has not been released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened.

