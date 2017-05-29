Police investigating double shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa that left two people seriously injured.

Officers were called to Deleuil Avenue East just before 6 a.m. for two people shot.

At this point, police say both victims are in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6120.

