Police investigating double shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa that left two people seriously injured.
Officers were called to Deleuil Avenue East just before 6 a.m. for two people shot.
At this point, police say both victims are in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6120.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- ‘I ain’t fit to live’: Police say Mississippi gunman kills 8
- Police: Polk man used receipt to solicit teen to perform sex act
- Tampa teen drowns in Ocala
- Cops: Florida woman paid boy, 15, hundreds of dollars for sex
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices
- VIDEO: Tarpon Springs police honor slain officer at his children’s graduation