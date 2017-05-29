Police investigating double shooting in Tampa

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa that left two people seriously injured.

Officers were called to Deleuil Avenue East just before 6 a.m. for two people shot.

At this point, police say both victims are in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6120.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s