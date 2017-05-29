Pinellas man found unconscious in Gulf after jumping off boat into shallow water

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man found unconscious in the Gulf of Mexico was saved by good Samaritans and deputies over the weekend.

Around 4:30 on Sunday, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Gulf of Mexico on the north end of Three Rooker Island.

Deputies say 49-year-old Michael Steller jumped off a pontoon boat and was found unresponsive in the Gulf. The boat was anchored in about four feet of water.

Good Samaritans pulled Steller out and started trying to resuscitate him.

Deputies then arrived on scene and used an AED and performed CPR, along with a doctor and nurse who were on the island.

Steller was taken to Florida Hospital North Pinellas with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

