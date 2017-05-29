Patrols increased at Tampa Bay area beaches for Memorial Day

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Local beaches and waterways are expected to be packed this Memorial Day.
Law enforcement patrols will be stepped up on Clearwater Beach and other Bay area beaches, keeping an eye on those enjoying the day off.
Dozens of officers and deputies will be on local waterways, trying to find anyone boating under the influence.
Deputies tell us boaters seem to be responsible and arrests have been down over the past couple of years.
Some officers will hit the water on personal watercraft, like jet skis, making it easier for them to get around.
