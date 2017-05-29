Pasco Sheriff’s Office asking for help in road rage case involving motorcycle

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thomas May Jr. was just trying to drop his stepdaughter off for school when an angry word led to a violent confrontation with another driver.

May said he was heading south on Grande Boulevard in Pasco County, approaching Moog Road just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday when a motorcycle rider cut him off in traffic.

“I see him kind of cutting out in front of me and then he ends up going past me. Well, I tell the dude he’s a [expletive] for cutting me off right before the turn lane. So, he sees me and makes an abrupt stop and turns into Dove Street,” said May.

May didn’t see what the motorcycle rider did next, but he believes he picked up a chunk of concrete and sped to catch back up to May’s truck.

“So then he comes up about 30 or 40 miles an hour and I hear a thud on my truck,” said May.

His stepdaughter, Brianna Eberhardt, was sitting in the passenger seat just inches from the impact.

“I felt a thump and I looked back and I just saw the paint kind of like go everywhere,” said Eberhardt.

May’s truck sustained more than $2,000 in damage, but he’s mostly worried about what would have happened if the chunk of concrete had hit the passenger side window.

“I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter that her life could be in jeopardy, anything could have happened. It could have went through the back window and hit her,” said May.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and obtained images of the motorcycle rider from nearby security cameras.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

