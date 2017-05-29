Ambulance hit by car rolls over in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Clearwater says no one was injured in a crash involving an ambulance Monday morning.
Officials say a car ran a red light at the intersection of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue around 7 a.m. and hit the Sunstar ambulance, causing it to roll onto its side.
There was no patient in the ambulance at the time and it was not responding to a call.
