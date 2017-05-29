Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
