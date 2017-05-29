Brush fire in Palmetto closes portion of 33rd Street

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire is burning at 500 3300 Street West in Palmetto.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 33rd Street is closed between US 51 and 5th Avenue West.
The fire department is on scene.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Ambulance hit by car rolls over in Clearwater
- Parasitic infection spread by pools on the rise
- ‘I ain’t fit to live’: Police say Mississippi gunman kills 8
- Police: Polk man used receipt to solicit teen to perform sex act
- Cops: Florida woman paid boy, 15, hundreds of dollars for sex
- Shark leaps into boat and lands on Australian fisherman
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices