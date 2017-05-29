Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

By Published:
FILE - In this July 10, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony in the East Room of White House in Washington. Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78. Deford passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Key West, Florida, his family confirmed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.

His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.

Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR’s “Morning Edition” after 37 years as a contributor.

He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honored him for “transforming how we think about sports.” Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.

Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO’s “Real Sports” program.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s