VIDEO: Northern Lights spotted over north-central United States

BISMARK, N.D. (WFLA) – Residents in Bismark, North Dakota were treated to a visual delight this weekend when the Northern Lights danced across the sky.

Bismarck photographer Scott Eisenbeisz caught a glimpse of the gorgeous spectacle and captured it in 500 pictures. He created a 10-second time-lapse video to show off the pretty lights.

The Northern Lights, otherwise known as the aurora borealis, is the result of electrons, released from the sun, colliding with gases like oxygen and nitrogen.

The lights can be seen around the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres. The recent aurora borealis was spotted over a number of states in north-central United States, including North Dakota, Washington and Idaho.

