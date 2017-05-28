Truck crashes into Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car crashed into a home on Saturday afternoon, causing severe structural damage, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The incident occured in the 2800 block of Oak Street in Sarasota.

Police say an unidentified driver left the roadway when she swerved to avoid a wild animal.

The woman struck two mailboxes and crashed through the home’s living room wall.

The woman living in the home had reportedly left moments before the incident occurred. Her dog was in the house at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information has been released at this time.

