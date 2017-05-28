Tampa teen drowns in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County say the body of a teenager from Tampa was recovered from a quarry in Ocala this weekend.

Fire rescue crews were called to a lime rock quarry behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park around 11 a.m. Saturday for a possible drowning. First responders found ten teenagers nearby saying 18-year-old Zachary Isaiah Newton had gone in the water and hadn’t come out.

Deputies were then called in to try and find him. They say the dive team found his body around 2:15 p.m.

