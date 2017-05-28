Several families displaced by Temple Terrace apartment fire

By Published: Updated:

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents at a Temple Terrace apartment building were woken up early Sunday morning and forced to evacuate.

First responders were called to 11115 Normandy Place in The Park at Monument Terrace Apartments just before 3 a.m. for a fire. 

Nearby apartments were evacuated and the Temple Terrace Fire Department, with help from Hillsborough County and Tampa crews, started to fight the flames.

Officials say twelve apartments were affected, and many of those units were destroyed. Several displaced families are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s