Several families displaced by Temple Terrace apartment fire

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents at a Temple Terrace apartment building were woken up early Sunday morning and forced to evacuate.

First responders were called to 11115 Normandy Place in The Park at Monument Terrace Apartments just before 3 a.m. for a fire.

Nearby apartments were evacuated and the Temple Terrace Fire Department, with help from Hillsborough County and Tampa crews, started to fight the flames.

Officials say twelve apartments were affected, and many of those units were destroyed. Several displaced families are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES