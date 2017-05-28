Sailboat overturns near Alafia River in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit responded to an overturned sailboat in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

It occured west of the Alafia River.

No injuries were reported, according to sheriff’s office.

The deputies are currently trying to help tow the sailboat back to port.

No further information regarding the incident has been released.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has ramped up enforcement on the water, using personal watercraft to patrol Tampa Bay.

A deputy with the Marine Unit told News Channel 8 the sheriff’s office is making boating safety a top priority over Memorial Day weekend.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES