Pasco deputies look for theft suspect caught on camera stealing equipment from open garage

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a theft suspect, who stole a number of items out of a woman’s garage in Lutz on Sunday.

Police say an unidentified man came to the woman’s home on 22551 Royal Ridge Court and entered the open garage door without her permission.

The suspect proceeded to remove lawn care equipment valued at approximately $1,100 dollars, and was seen on surveillance footage leaving with the equipment, heading in an unknown direction.

Deputies say he could have been driving a new silver Ford F-350.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity has been asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

